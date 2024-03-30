EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading Down 0.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 45,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 5,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.