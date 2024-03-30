Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 106.3% in March

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
