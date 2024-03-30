Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $777.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $734.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $334.58 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

