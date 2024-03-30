Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 4.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $263.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

