Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 5.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $268.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.51 and a 200-day moving average of $248.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

