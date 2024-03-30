Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,549,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:THQQF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.05.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
