Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.50 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE ERJ opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

