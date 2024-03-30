Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

