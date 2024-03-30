Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $113.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

