Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Hits $200.29 on Major Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion and approximately $963,481.14 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.29 or 0.00285969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.58522334 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $736,280.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars.

