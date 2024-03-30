ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

