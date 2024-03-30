Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Update

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the February 29th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $16.92 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

