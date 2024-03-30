Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Update

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the February 29th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $16.92 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
