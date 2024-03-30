Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $312.17

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $312.17 and last traded at $311.90, with a volume of 6040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ESGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESGR

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 78.24% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.