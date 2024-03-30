Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,556,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

