Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of EOSE opened at $1.03 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

