Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EPOKY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

