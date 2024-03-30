EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading 0.1% Higher

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $61.09. 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.
EQB Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
