Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $825.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $850.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,574,132,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

