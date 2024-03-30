Evercore ISI Boosts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.05.

Get Western Union alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Western Union Stock Up 2.0 %

Western Union stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western Union has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.