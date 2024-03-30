Evercore ISI Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $18.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 119,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after buying an additional 243,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in First Advantage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 222,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after buying an additional 344,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 115,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

