Evercore ISI Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $18.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

