Evercore ISI Increases Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Western Union Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WU opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $27,925,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union



The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.



