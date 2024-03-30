Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $289.98 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.77. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

