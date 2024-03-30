Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

