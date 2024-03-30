Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $185.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

