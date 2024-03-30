Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $7.83. Evotec shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 32,289 shares traded.
Evotec Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
