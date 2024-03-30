Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $7.83. Evotec shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 32,289 shares traded.

Evotec Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.