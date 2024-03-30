Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 131.17%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

