F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:XFIX)

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2313 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XFIX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.23.

