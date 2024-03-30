Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $113,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

