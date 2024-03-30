Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $14.31 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $35,485.24 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007456 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,113.51 or 0.99994661 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00140325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,471,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,213,305 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,471,972.19687895 with 15,213,304.81411666 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94092952 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,559.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.