Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.27

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 65344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $609.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

