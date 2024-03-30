Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 925,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 669% from the previous session’s volume of 120,226 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.63.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $921.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

