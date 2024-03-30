Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.35

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 2044251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

