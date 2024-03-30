Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.73.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $260,316,000. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $206,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.