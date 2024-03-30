Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

