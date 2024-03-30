Financial Comparison: Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) versus The Competition

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 402 1560 2332 72 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.65, meaning that their average share price is 465% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $3.01 billion $426.20 million 20.88

Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -12.89% -91.33% -5.59%

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining peers beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

