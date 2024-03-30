Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.37.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

