Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 5,626 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 12.13% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 272,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $35.20.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

Featured Stories

