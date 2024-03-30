Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,606 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after acquiring an additional 877,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

