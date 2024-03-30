Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,605 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

