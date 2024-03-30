Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

