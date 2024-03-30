Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.