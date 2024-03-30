Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIVM opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

