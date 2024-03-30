Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.