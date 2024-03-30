Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $166.87 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.80. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.