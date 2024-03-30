Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.