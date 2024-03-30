Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $247.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $221.24.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

