Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Shares Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 125,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
