First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 1,716,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,607. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

