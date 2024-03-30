First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12,600.00 and last traded at $12,600.00. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,158.00.
First National of Nebraska Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12,230.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12,482.61.
First National of Nebraska Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $120.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.
About First National of Nebraska
First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.
